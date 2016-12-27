Trump Tower in NYC evacuated - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

breaking

Trump Tower in NYC evacuated

(Source: Travis Wise/Flickr) (Source: Travis Wise/Flickr)
RNN -

(RNN) - Trump Tower in New York is being evacuated. The president-elect is not at the site.

Multiple news reports say many NYPD and NYFD units are at the scene.

The tower was evacuated due to a suspicious backpack in the lobby according to an NYPD spokesman.

Raycom News Network. All rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly