Heavy police presence at Franklin Park Mall Monday for medical emergency

Toledo police responded to a medical emergency Monday at Franklin Park Mall. WTOL received several phone calls and emails asking about the situation.

Three police units in the area, along with Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to an emergency call in the mall's parking garage.

Police found a man unconscious in his car, suffering from heart complications. He was later transported to St. Anne's Hospital where he was pronounced dead from a heart attack.

According to police, over the busy holiday weekend, the Franklin Park Mall did not report any disturbance calls. That heavy presence is due to extra caution for one the area's largest shopping center.

That was not the same story for other malls. Violence erupted in several shopping centers across the country during one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.