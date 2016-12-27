Eyes on the Prize: Four teams fight for spot in the national championship

The 2016 College Football Playoff pits four different teams with different motivations and different paths to the championship.

No. 1 Alabama is looking to repeat as champions and continue their historic dynasty.

No. 2 Clemson is out for revenge after a devastating loss in last year’s national championship game.

No. 3 Ohio State is looking to win a second championship in the playoff-era, after missing out on last year's playoffs.

No. 4 Washington is looking to return to national prominence after years of living in college football obscurity.

Four teams, two games on opposite sides of the country to determine which two teams deserve to play for a national championship.

Chik-Fil-A Peach Bowl – Alabama vs. Washington

Top-ranked Alabama will play Washington, the very team that helped establish their long football legacy.

On January 1, 1926, undefeated Washington faced off against undefeated Alabama in the Rose Bowl. Perennial powerhouse Washington was a heavy favorite, but Alabama won the game 20-19. The Tide captured their first national championship and solidified football’s place in the Deep South.

Over 90 years later, the script has changed dramatically.

Alabama (13-0) is now the powerhouse, winning four of the last seven championships under coach Nick Saban. Washington (12-1), meanwhile, is trying to re-establish themselves among the nation’s elite.

The storylines going into the 2016 season were familiar for fans of the Crimson Tide: a new quarterback, a defense loaded with five-star talent, and sky-high expectations.

The Crimson Tide exceeded those expectations throughout the regular season, rolling through their competition this year with only two games (Ole Miss, LSU) decided by less than 15 points. In fact, Alabama has an average margin of victory of 28 points.

They are led by a fearsome defense, anchored by Tim Williams, Rueben Foster, and Jonathan Allen, that leads the nation in many defensive categories including total defense, scoring defense, rushing defense, and defensive touchdowns.

The defense, as well as the special teams unit, has developed a reputation of being their own scoring machine, responsible for 13 non-offensive touchdowns.

Alabama also has a decided home-field advantage with game being in Atlanta, where the Tide also captured the SEC Championship against Florida.

However, the Tide lacks experience in the quarterback position. True freshman Jalen Hurts has been a powerful new dynamic to the offense, but he has been inconsistent in the passing game. Hurts is also responsible for 14 turnovers.

The Washington Huskies are coming off their best season since 1991, when they captured a national championship in the 1992 Rose Bowl.

The Huskies are coached by Chris Peterson who became a highly coveted coach during his time with Boise State. He burst onto the national scene with an upset win over Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl, capped by wild trick plays that have gone down into college football lore.

Peterson left the Broncos following the 2013 season to come to a place where not only he could win, but recruit in the same territory that brought him great success with Boise State.

Leading the Huskies is quarterback Jake Browning, who was a dark horse Heisman candidate.

Browning has thrown for 3,280 yards and 42 touchdowns against only seven interceptions this season.

However, in Washington’s two biggest games this year, their loss against USC and their PAC 12 championship victory over Colorado, Browning struggled. He threw for 377 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in those games.

Defensively, the Huskies lead the nation in turnover margin with plus 21.

As of Tuesday, Alabama is a 14-point favorite against Washington.

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl - Clemson vs. Ohio State

Both Clemson and Ohio State are making their second appearance in the playoffs.

Ohio State made the inaugural College Football Playoffs in 2014 as the fourth seed, and upset both Alabama and Oregon to capture the national championship. On the other hand, Clemson entered the 2015 playoffs as the No. 1 team in the country, but lost a hard-fought championship game against Alabama.

Both Clemson (12-1) and Ohio State (11-1) made it to the playoffs in 2016 on the arms and legs of fantastic quarterback play.

In 2016, Clemson was considered the team most likely to return to the playoffs, mostly due to the prowess of star quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson shines brightest when the big game lights are squarely on him. He led Clemson to a second-half comeback against Louisville and put on another clutch performance against Florida State.

In those two games, Watson put up 684 yards and seven touchdowns through the air. Watson also had 143 yards on the ground combined in those games.

However, in a few games, Clemson inexplicably played down to less-talented teams. That includes a loss to ACC foe Pittsburg, who had four losses before playing the Tigers. Clemson also played NC State and Troy close.

For head coach Dabo Sweeney, winning a championship will solidify himself among the best and most coveted coaches in college football.

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is already regarded as an elite coach. But a fourth national championship would etch his name among the greatest of all-time in the sport.

Ohio State entered the season decimated by a mass exodus of talented juniors to the NFL, including star running back Ezekiel Elliot. But Urban Meyer held on to possibly his most important asset: quarterback J.T. Barrett.

Barrett has been the undisputed leader of this young Buckeye squad. He has put up 3,275 yards and 33 touchdowns through the air and on the ground this year.

Meanwhile, running back Mike Weber has carried the torch left by Elliot with just over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

Defensively, Ohio State ranks third in total defense and scoring defense.

Ohio State’s 2016 squad is no-doubt the most controversial team in the short history of the playoffs, as they watched Penn State, who gave Buckeyes their sole loss in November, win the division and the Big 10 championship. However, Ohio State leads the nation in wins over top 10 opponents with wins over No. 6 Michigan, No. 7 Oklahoma, and No. 8 Wisconsin.

As of Tuesday, Ohio State is a three-point favorite over Clemson.

The Chik-Fil-A Peach Bowl is scheduled for 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Following that game will be the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at 7 p.m. Both games will be televised on ESPN.

