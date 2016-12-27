Toledo woman competes on Jeopardy

The staff at WTOL 11 loves their Jeopardy. As you probably know it airs at 7:30 every night.

But it’s even better when there are local contestants.

Stephanie Schlatter is a stay-at-home mom from Toledo and appeared on Jeopardy this week. She even got to tell Alex Trebek about a cool, local story.

"I did. My husband, Scott, and I love to go to used bookstores. There is a fabulous one, sadly, no longer with us in Toledo. But we found, I picked up an old copy of The Shining, by Stephen King, and I was just perusing it and opened up the inside cover, and my husband's grandma's name was written inside. And she had passed away several years prior, so it was amazing that I just picked up this book and there was her name,” Schlatter said.

Schlatter won on both Monday and Tuesday night and played again on Wednesday. Her two-day winnings equaled $18,802.

