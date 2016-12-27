Parade, menorah lighting celebrates Chanukah Tuesday - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Parade, menorah lighting celebrates Chanukah Tuesday

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A parade in west Toledo will celebrate Chanukah Tuesday night.

Cars topped with menorahs will travel throughout the area, ending with a menorah lighting at the Chabad House of Toledo.

The parade is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. 

