City announces leaf pickup will resume

The city of Toledo announced that leaf pickup will resume in the areas that were postponed due to the early snowfall.

Officials are asking for residents to keep leaves away from storm sewers to prevent flooding.

To know when to have leaves out on the curb, you can sign up for text alerts or keep an eye on the city's website to see where crews are working.

