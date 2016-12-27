Man appears in court for hit-and-run on Bennett Street

Police have arrested and charged a man involved with a hit-and-run Tuesday morning in west Toledo.

20-year-old Chris P. Mock 11 appeared in court Friday with an attorney, and the case was continued to Jan. 13. He was able to post the bond set by a judge.

Mock was found and arrested Thursday for a serious injury accident on Bennett Street that left 72-year-old Starr David Schultz in critical condition.

Police said Mock's car was traveling northbound on Bennett, just past Laskey, and went left of center, crashing into an oncoming van and causing it to flip. Mock then grabbed his belonging, got out of the car and ran off on foot.

The Toledo Police Department credits the people who provided tips that led to Mock's arrest.

