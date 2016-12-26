Troopers have new tool to help stop the climb in drunk-driving deaths

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is using a so-called virtual experience to drive home the message: don't drink and drive, especially during the holidays.

Last Call 360, is almost like a video game. It creates scenarios to put people through a night out with friends, having a couple drinks, and then trying to drive home.

This is one way troopers at the Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol tell me they're trying to hammer the message home to drivers - to stay sober or get pulled over.

"We've upped our social media platforms whether it be Twitter, Facebook and the billboards you see on the highway. They're getting updated daily with the fatal crashes," said Sgt. Matt Geer of the Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Some of these fatal crashes are related to drunk driving.

Sgt. Geer and other troopers are still getting familiar with the new virtual experience online. It shows people how quickly having a good time can turn into a dangerous or even fatal situation.

Troopers continue to use conventional methods, making so far in December about 45 drunk driving arrests. In the last three days, troopers have made 10 OVI arrests in about 200 traffic stops.

Being a holiday week and just few days until New Years Eve, troopers cautioned they will be out in full force to keep the roads safe.

"Well with the increase in traffic know that there will be an increase in presence in state patrol as well," Sgt. Geer said. "We have unlimited federal overtime posted and guys take advantage of it. We're going to be out all nights of the week, extra road coverage looking for those impaired drivers."

To ensure a safe and fun holiday, Greer said be responsible.

"Have a plan of attack before you go out and party. We all want to go out and have a good time with our friends and be away from work and have a good time and celebrate. But at the end of the night, you're going to have to get home somehow. So have a plan before you go out."

Troopers are stressing to all drivers, pay extra close attention the drivers around you.

"If you see something, say something," Sgt. Geer said. "If you think someone's on their cell phone texting and driving or they're drinking or on drugs give us a call call 911 or call #677 and you'll reach the nearest patrol post and we can get someone

out there to help you."

This is critical because on Monday, CBS News is reporting that 2016 will likely be the worst year for drunk driving deaths.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.