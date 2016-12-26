South Toledo neighborhood mourns loss of Kamal Awwad

An entire neighborhood in South Toledo joined together to mourn the loss of Kamal Awwad, who was shot at Al's Market Saturday, Christmas Eve.

So many came to honor Kamal Monday at a vigil that the street was temporarily blocked for neighbors to pay respect to their favorite Al's Market employee.

"He actually cared about everyone out here,” said Martin Castillo, a neighbor who visited the market daily. “He just always looked out for everybody and I can't believe what happened to him and it breaks my heart."

Police were called to Al’s Market on Crittenden for a robbery alarm and shots fired. When they arrived on scene they found Kamal Awwad shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“This is a shame, a very big shame,” said Pamela Burdue, a neighbor and customer. “Whoever did this, they took a lot out of this community.”

Neighbors planned a vigil to honor Kamal. They say he was truly one-of-a-kind.

"He'd always hit the counter boom, 'Wiggly Wiggly!' Just to scare you wake you up, here I am and he'd always make you laugh,” said neighbor Rhonda Sanchez.

"He isn't just somebody who owned this store, Kamal was part of our family," said organizer Christine Tierney. "He didn't live in this neighborhood, but he cared about this neighborhood. He was a part of our community here."

Through candlelight, song, prayer, a balloon send off, and tears, neighbors came together to say goodbye to their dear friend.

During the vigil, they called Kamal’s family who said they appreciated the neighborhood support as the crowd chanted love back. Neighbors also had a strong message to Kamal's killer during the vigil.

"You really should think about turning yourself in, not that anybody on the streets is going to do anything, but sooner or later the police are going to catch up with you so sleep lightly," Tierney said.

The case is still under investigation as police work to figure out who killed Kamal, a man loved so deeply by his community. If you have any information on the case, you should contact Crime Stopper (419) 255-1111.

Neighbors say Mondays large turnout proves just what a special man Kamal was and how deeply they will miss his spirit at Al’s Market.

