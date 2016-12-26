Two sent to the hospital after Hancock County accident

A man and a teenager were sent to the hospital following an accident Monday evening in Hancock County.

The accident happened on US Route 224 in Blanchard Township.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, David Wells, 34, was driving westbound on US Route 224 in a Dodge Ram behind Anthony Hilty, 20, who was driving a Honda.

Wells's truck struck Hilty's car when Hilty was turning into a private drive.

Hilty and his passenger, 16-year-old Charles Cheney, were both transported by EMS to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Their conditions are unknown.

Deputies issued Wells a citation for Assured Clear Distance Ahead.

