Hundreds head out to mall for post-Christmas shopping, returns

December 26 is a busy day for shoppers at Franklin Park. They are out spending their gift cards on items they want and returning items they do not want.

"Today is a holiday for a lot of people," said Franklin Park Mall marketing director Casey Pogan. "They're off work so they have a day to kill. It's rainy outside, and we invite them to come to the mall, and continue to spread the holiday cheer. There is definitely a lot of shopping still going on."

With post-Christmas discounts and with items to return, exchange, and buy with gift cards, it is hard to leave with empty-handed.

"I did get jeans for Christmas," said shopper Chris Pickett, "I just decided to get more because there was a good deal going on."

"I've been here since early in the morning, and early in the morning it wasn't that bad, but ever since, it's been worse, the lines have been getting longer," said shopper Allison Dunne.

Those lone lines will probably back Tuesday as well.

"We see a lot of day time traffic, movie goers, food court lunches, continuing to use the gift cards they received for Christmas, a lot of families come in from out of town so they are staying for the week," said Pogan.

Pogan says the week after Christmas is normally just as busy as the week before.

