Toledo opens locations to properly dispose of Christmas trees

Some say it's not Christmas unless you have a real tree. But with falling needs and the sticky sap, sometimes the trees can be a pain.

When it comes to getting rid of the tree, the city of Toledo say do not take them to the curb. If you do, they will remain on the curb.

The city's Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department has specific drop stations around town for residents to dispose of their trees.

They department asks residents leave the tress, not bags, stands, and decorations.

For a full list of disposal location, head to the department's website.

