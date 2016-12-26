Man uses soap to feed the homeless

The Love Truck is a place where hundreds of people come for a good meal and to be clothed.

The truck is a faith-based non-profit organization helping the hopeless based in Akron.

Nathan Walden, 26, started Hope Soap two years ago, after battling skin issues for several years.

"I went to many dermatologists and doctors and try to get help," Walden said. "Nothing seemed to help."

Hope Soap now sells all-natural face soaps, essential oils, and even body butters. But what makes Hope Soap special is that it is the gift that keeps on giving.

"Same bar that you buy is the bar that we give to the homeless, same exact soap," Walden said.

The rest of the money spent on the soap goes into the Love Truck, which serves hot meals and hands out hygiene products to the homeless.

Walden says they also help the homeless with finding jobs, writing resumes, and learning computer literacy.

