Chilly weather? No problem for indoor golfers

So what's a golfer to do in these cold winter month's? You could head migrate to where it looks warm and sunny. Or you can find a place that looks warm and sunny.

Thanks to ever improving technology, many golfers are heading indoors for the season and not missing a beat.

"I've been doing simulators for the last ten years now. This is much nicer in the winter time," said golfer Dan Lancaster. "You don't have to walk very far, and it's realistic!"

Gone are the days when those shiny new Christmas presents have to wait until spring to get some use.

"Everybody got their new driver, so their coming in and trying it out," said Dennis Hilkens, owner of Blue Skies Fore Ever. "We have over 40 courses to play: Pebble Beach, St. Andrews. Ya know, who can say that?"

Though nothing can compare to hitting the freshly cut grass of a real golf course, indoor golfing does have its perks. You don't have to split your group and you won't lose a ball.

"Come spring time when you start outside, the putting is a lot improved and so is the chipping," said Lancaster. "So I find that playing in the simulators definitely helps your game."

For golfers, it's the perfect cure for the winter blues.

