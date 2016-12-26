Dan Chipka named head football coach at St. Francis

St. Francis de Sales has officially named Dan Chipka as head coach of the football program.

“I am very pleased and honored to be St. Francis de Sales next head football coach, and cannot wait to get to work and begin building this program into one that we can all be proud of," said Chipka in a press release. "I have a burning desire to be the very best and compete at the highest level.”

He will also be teaching in the social studies department at St. Francis beginning in the fall.

Chipka announced his resignation from his current job at Waite High School in an open letter on Waite's website:

First and foremost I would like to express my deep regret that it has become necessary for me to inform those closest to me of this decision in this manner. Ideally, I would have preferred to break this news in person, face to face with my players first. Unfortunately with the timing of both my decision and the school calendar it has become necessary for me to address the speculation that has been spreading. Therefore I would like to announce my decision to resign as the head coach of The Waite Football Indians.

Chipka, an alum of Anthony Wayne High School, has spent the previous three years as head coach of Waite High School.

During his time with the Indians, he turned around the program. Overall he had a record of 15-16. The Indians went 8-22 the previous three season's before Chipka's tenure.

He also helped Waite capture a share of the City League Championship in 2014. Chipka and the Indians also won the 2015 Hall of Fame game.

Very tough decision... the East Side will always be a special place for me! I loved my time at Waite!https://t.co/NDX3uPKOrj — Dan Chipka (@CoachChipka) December 26, 2016

Before coaching at Waite, Chipka played college football for Bluffton as a wide receiver. Then he was the offensive coordinator for Bowsher.

Chipka takes over for Scott Knisely at St. Francis. Knisely stepped down due to health issues in November.

I'm told Scott Knisely has stepped down as St. Francis football coach because of health reasons. — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) November 2, 2016

The Knights are coming off a disappointing 0-10 season in their 2016 campaign.

Chipka will begin in his new role as head coach starting immediately.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.