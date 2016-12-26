Toledo police search for missing 16-year-old boy

Toledo police need help finding a 16-year-old boy who went missing last week.

Devin Bertram was last seen on Dec. 21 around 10 a.m. as he walked away from his home on Gage Road to visit his girlfriend on Watson Avenue.

According to the TPD Facebook post, he has not been seen since.

They believe Bertram to be somewhere on the east side of Toledo.

If you have information, contact CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

