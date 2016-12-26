Shoppers brave post-Christmas Day crowds

Hundreds of people in the Toledo area hit retail stores Monday for post-Christmas shopping to buy marked-down items.

Alisa Hand, a Toledo resident, showed up as soon as doors opened at 6 a.m. at Meijer in Oregon to get first pickings of the post-holiday sale.

"This is my second year," Hand said. "Last year we came at 12:30 and everything was gone. This year we got here at 6:05, and I was mad that we got here late."

Hand said she came in for the half-priced perfumes and marked-down holiday décor, a popular stop-in item for people at this time.

"The better the deal, the better we like it," she said.

The things Hand purchased today will be for occasions like birthdays and other holidays for the next year.

According to retail experts, the most popular items people are hitting stores for this post-Christmas shopping day are clothing, toys, holiday décor and electronics.

Meijer stores in the Toledo area said they will see many people coming in for those same things.

Dana Thompson, the store director of the Meijer location in Oregon, says it’s a time for people to come back and get the things they’ve been

eyeing while they’ve been shopping for loved ones during the holiday season.

Thompson said the post-Christmas sale will continue until Dec. 31 at all Meijer locations in the area.

