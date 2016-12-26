Imagination Station presents 'Frostology: The Science of the Season'

During the holiday season, Imagination Station is inviting guests to visit the science center to explore science through holiday-themed activities and demonstrations.

“Frostology: The Science of the Season” will begin Dec. 26 and end Jan. 2.

All of the additional activities are included with admission.

Frostology will feature many activities, including 3D Snowflakes, Snow Slim and Insta-Snow.

This snow isn't actually hot, but it doesn't need to be below 32 degrees to stay in your hand. Making it much more fun to play with today. The Insta-Snow, made with super-absorbent polymer is just one of the stations at the Frostology tent.

"It's a great time to stop by the science center. Kids are out of school, a lot of people are off of work, and it's a great way to bring your kids down," said Emily Garcia, the public information officer of the Imagination Station. "They'll have a lot of fun, they'll learn something. And Frostology is just a great addition to that because it's different activities that wouldn't normally be here during the year."

Other special events include:

Snowflake Workshops

Dec. 28 and Dec. 31, from noon to 4 p.m.

Visitors can discover the art of paper cutting or Scherenschnitte and make unique snowflakes of their own. Special guest and snowflake artist Mary Gaynier will lead the workshops.

Meet the Winter Sisters

Jan. 1

Special guests from the fan-favorite movie “Frozen” will visit the science center. The Snow Queen and her sister Ana will perform a show in the Extreme Science Theater followed by a meet and greet.

The performance will be at 1:30 p.m. and the meet and greet will follow from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the Imagination Station website or call 419-244-2674.

