Turnpike commission invests in connected vehicle technology

Dry weather is expected Wednesday. A northeast breeze Wednesday will hold highest temperatures below 50 degrees especially in lakeshore areas.More >>
The U.S. Census Bureau did not include a separate count of LGBTQ Americans in its proposal for the 2020 Census.More >>
Two Democratic state lawmakers in Ohio are proposing an equal pay hotline that they say could help fight wage discrimination.More >>
USA Hockey has reached a wage agreement with women's national team players to avoid a boycott of the world championships.More >>
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio says the Spartans are "extremely concerned" about allegations of sexual assault made against three football players, and he says other questions about his team and spring practice...More >>
