Hensville hosting multi-event New Year's Eve celebration

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Looking to go out but stay local this New Year’s Eve?

Hensville plans to pull out all the stops and may be the place you want to be when the clock strikes midnight.

Worried about missing the CFB playoff game? Don’t be. TV screens all throughout Hensville will be tuned in.

It will be a multi-event celebration, featuring live entertainment, parties at multiple venues and two ball drops in Hensville Park.

The different event options are as follows:

Family New Year’s Eve Party – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

  • The whole family is invited for a free event that will feature mascots, balloon artists, face painting, carnival games, inflatable games and prizes.
  • At noon, a ball drop and complimentary apple juice toast will top off the “almost New Year” celebration.

Fleetwood’s Tap Room and Hensville Park Party Tent

  • Attire: Casual
  • Four-sample fleet of featured beers and a champagne toast at midnight
  • Live music: Fleetwood’s Tap Room – The Good, the Bad and the Blues from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Live music: Hensville Park Party Tent – The Grape Smugglers from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
  • Cost: $20 in advance or $25 the day of the event

Downtown 419 Black and White Party - The Armory - Fleetwood Building Fourth Floor

  • Black and white theme
  • Attire: Formal/semi-formal
  • Light appetizers, a signature cocktail and a champagne toast at midnight
  • Entertainment from DJ Muha
  • Access to Fleetwood’s Tap Room and Hensville Park Party Tent
  • Cost: $45 in advance or $55 the day of the event

Hensville NYE Dinner Part All-Access Party – NINE at Hensville

  • Attire: Black and white formal/semi-formal
  • Five-course meal paired with a cocktail at NINE at Hensville
  • Live music from Tim Oehlers
  • Access to all New Year’s Eve festivities, including the Downtown 419 Black and White Party, Fleetwood’s Tap Room and Hensville Park Party Tent
  • Cost: $55 in advance or $75 the day of the event

To purchase tickets for any of the events, click here.

