Hensville hosting multi-event New Year's Eve celebration

Looking to go out but stay local this New Year’s Eve?

Hensville plans to pull out all the stops and may be the place you want to be when the clock strikes midnight.

Worried about missing the CFB playoff game? Don’t be. TV screens all throughout Hensville will be tuned in.

It will be a multi-event celebration, featuring live entertainment, parties at multiple venues and two ball drops in Hensville Park.

The different event options are as follows:

Family New Year’s Eve Party – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The whole family is invited for a free event that will feature mascots, balloon artists, face painting, carnival games, inflatable games and prizes.

At noon, a ball drop and complimentary apple juice toast will top off the “almost New Year” celebration.

Fleetwood’s Tap Room and Hensville Park Party Tent

Attire: Casual

Four-sample fleet of featured beers and a champagne toast at midnight

Live music: Fleetwood’s Tap Room – The Good, the Bad and the Blues from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Live music: Hensville Park Party Tent – The Grape Smugglers from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Cost: $20 in advance or $25 the day of the event

Downtown 419 Black and White Party - The Armory - Fleetwood Building Fourth Floor

Black and white theme

Attire: Formal/semi-formal

Light appetizers, a signature cocktail and a champagne toast at midnight

Entertainment from DJ Muha

Access to Fleetwood’s Tap Room and Hensville Park Party Tent

Cost: $45 in advance or $55 the day of the event

Hensville NYE Dinner Part All-Access Party – NINE at Hensville

Attire: Black and white formal/semi-formal

Five-course meal paired with a cocktail at NINE at Hensville

Live music from Tim Oehlers

Access to all New Year’s Eve festivities, including the Downtown 419 Black and White Party, Fleetwood’s Tap Room and Hensville Park Party Tent

Cost: $55 in advance or $75 the day of the event

To purchase tickets for any of the events, click here.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.