Woman rescued from duplex house fire on Woodward

Police were called to a duplex house fire on Woodward Avenue around 7 a.m. Monday.

A woman living in the upper unit was rescued from the balcony of the upper level after a fire started in the basement of the lower unit, officials say. The bottom-level unit is unoccupied.

The tenant was awakened by the smoke detector going off and was able to get out. She did not sustain any injuries.

"For the record smoke detectors do save lives. I want to get that out there for sure," said Battalion Chief Dave Rodriguez. "She was actually awakened by the smoke detector and was out on the balcony. The guys reacted very very quickly, engine 19 did by putting a ground ladder and actually getting her off the balcony."

Toledo Fire and Rescue crews put out the flames at the duplex and are investigating the cause of the fire.

Woodward Avenue is blocked off from Doyle to Stickney as crews clean up.

Toledo fire says there was significant smoke damage, but the home is salvageable.

