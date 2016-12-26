Police investigate shooting near UT campus

Dry weather is expected Wednesday. A northeast breeze Wednesday will hold highest temperatures below 50 degrees especially in lakeshore areas.More >>
Dry weather is expected Wednesday. A northeast breeze Wednesday will hold highest temperatures below 50 degrees especially in lakeshore areas.More >>
The U.S. Census Bureau did not include a separate count of LGBTQ Americans in its proposal for the 2020 Census.More >>
The U.S. Census Bureau did not include a separate count of LGBTQ Americans in its proposal for the 2020 Census.More >>
Two Democratic state lawmakers in Ohio are proposing an equal pay hotline that they say could help fight wage discrimination.More >>
Two Democratic state lawmakers in Ohio are proposing an equal pay hotline that they say could help fight wage discrimination.More >>
USA Hockey has reached a wage agreement with women's national team players to avoid a boycott of the world championships.More >>
USA Hockey has reached a wage agreement with women's national team players to avoid a boycott of the world championships.More >>
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio says the Spartans are "extremely concerned" about allegations of sexual assault made against three football players, and he says other questions about his team and spring practice...More >>
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio says the Spartans are "extremely concerned" about allegations of sexual assault made against three football players, and he says other questions about his team and spring practice are...More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Ten years ago, a family was torn apart by a tragic incident that spawned from domestic violence.More >>
Ten years ago, a family was torn apart by a tragic incident that spawned from domestic violence.More >>
According to the Toledo Police Department, Toledo teens Bayleigh Stroll, 16, and Jade Eighmey are both missing.More >>
According to the Toledo Police Department, Toledo teens Bayleigh Stroll, 16, and Jade Eighmey are both missing.More >>
Ever wanted to rent a chicken? Your chance has finally come thanks to Rent the Chicken.More >>
Ever wanted to rent a chicken? Your chance has finally come thanks to Rent the Chicken.More >>
In a letter to the small city of Washington Courthouse, the ALCU advised that they immediately stop the practice of charging those who overdose with a first degree misdemeanor.More >>
In a letter to the small city of Washington Courthouse, the ALCU advised that they immediately stop the practice of charging those who overdose with a first degree misdemeanor.More >>
The city of Fostoria was put on fiscal emergency status last year by the auditor’s office due to a large budget deficit.More >>
The city of Fostoria was put on fiscal emergency status last year by the auditor’s office due to a large budget deficit.More >>