Police investigate shooting near UT campus

Police are investigating a shooting that happened next to the University of Toledo Monday morning.

A person showed up at the hospital and gave a location of Dorr Street and Westwood Avenue as to where they were shot.

There is no word of the condition of the victim or if any arrests have been made.

Police are interviewing multiple people involved in the incident, however, detectives are trying to determine if anyone was shot at that location.

A sergeant in the detective bureau says his office is sorting through several different stories.

Earlier, officials shut down one lane of Dorr between Westwood and the university where shell casings were found on the street. All lanes are back open.

