4 youths charged with setting fire to Dayton dollar store

Four youths have been charged with setting fire to a western Ohio dollar store on Christmas Eve while customers and employees were still inside.

The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2ii5ZP2 ) three of the unidentified suspects were in custody at the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center on Sunday.

The fourth suspect is still wanted by police. The gender and ages of the suspects remains unclear.

Police say the fire at the Dollar Tree in Dayton was first reported around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The blaze was ruled incendiary and police are considering the crime an aggravated arson.

Flames spread through the business quickly and firefighters were pulled out of the building to fight the fire from the outside.

The blaze reportedly caused more than $250,000 in damage. No injuries were reported.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.