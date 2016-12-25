Michigan Muslims and Jews fight hate with service on Dec. 25

A longtime Christmas Day volunteer effort for Jews and Muslims in the Detroit area aims to boost its partnership in a time of rising anti-Semitic and anti-Islamic rhetoric and acts.

Roughly 1,300 Jews, Muslims and others take part in Mitzvah Day, doing social services projects at about 40 sites.

The Jewish Community Relations Council sponsors it, and the Michigan Muslim Community Council also coordinates volunteers.

Organizers say they volunteer so Christians can celebrate Christmas. But they note it's important to unite amid increasing hate crimes and racist incidents after the presidential election.

The Muslim council calls it Ihsan (EH' san) Day. The Arabic word "Ihsan" means "excellence" and refers to putting faith into action.

That aligns with "Mitzvah," which means "commandment" in Hebrew and translates as a good deed.

