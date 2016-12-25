Cubs' World Series title voted top AP sports story of 2016

Dry weather is expected Wednesday. A northeast breeze Wednesday will hold highest temperatures below 50 degrees especially in lakeshore areas.More >>
Dry weather is expected Wednesday. A northeast breeze Wednesday will hold highest temperatures below 50 degrees especially in lakeshore areas.More >>
The U.S. Census Bureau did not include a separate count of LGBTQ Americans in its proposal for the 2020 Census.More >>
The U.S. Census Bureau did not include a separate count of LGBTQ Americans in its proposal for the 2020 Census.More >>
Two Democratic state lawmakers in Ohio are proposing an equal pay hotline that they say could help fight wage discrimination.More >>
Two Democratic state lawmakers in Ohio are proposing an equal pay hotline that they say could help fight wage discrimination.More >>
USA Hockey has reached a wage agreement with women's national team players to avoid a boycott of the world championships.More >>
USA Hockey has reached a wage agreement with women's national team players to avoid a boycott of the world championships.More >>
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio says the Spartans are "extremely concerned" about allegations of sexual assault made against three football players, and he says other questions about his team and spring practice...More >>
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio says the Spartans are "extremely concerned" about allegations of sexual assault made against three football players, and he says other questions about his team and spring practice are...More >>
An immigration judge says a Mexican man arrested despite participating in a program designed to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children can be released from custody pending deportation proceedings.More >>
An immigration judge says a Mexican man arrested despite participating in a program designed to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children can be released from custody pending deportation proceedings.More >>
Rep. Maxine Waters of California is finding new fans with her no-holds-barred remarks against President Donald Trump and his administrationMore >>
Rep. Maxine Waters of California is finding new fans with her no-holds-barred remarks against President Donald Trump and his administrationMore >>
Police say a woman described as "erratic and aggressive" drove a car into a U.S. Capitol Police cruiser near the U.S. CapitolMore >>
Police say a woman described as "erratic and aggressive" drove a car into a U.S. Capitol Police cruiser near the U.S. CapitolMore >>
A target of an online trolling campaign struggles to understand why tormenters keep polluting her email and social media accounts with anti-Semitic slurs and disturbing imagesMore >>
A target of an online trolling campaign struggles to understand why tormenters keep polluting her email and social media accounts with anti-Semitic slurs and disturbing imagesMore >>
Declaring "the start of a new era" in energy production, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order Tuesday that he says would revive the coal industry and create jobsMore >>
Declaring "the start of a new era" in energy production, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order Tuesday that he says would revive the coal industry and create jobsMore >>
President Donald Trump is proposing immediate budget cuts of $18 billion from programs like medical research, infrastructure and community grants so U.S. taxpayers, not Mexico, can cover the down payment on the border wallMore >>
President Donald Trump is proposing immediate budget cuts of $18 billion from programs like medical research, infrastructure and community grants so U.S. taxpayers, not Mexico, can cover the down payment on the border wallMore >>
The popular statue of a young girl staring down Wall Street's famous "Charging Bull" will be allowed to remain through February 2018 instead of being removed this coming SundayMore >>
The popular statue of a young girl staring down Wall Street's famous "Charging Bull" will be allowed to remain through February 2018 instead of being removed this coming SundayMore >>
Speaker Paul Ryan guaranteed a win on the Republican plan to dismantle Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
Speaker Paul Ryan guaranteed a win on the Republican plan to dismantle Barack Obama's health care lawMore >>
In a humiliating setback, President Donald Trump and GOP leaders pulled their "Obamacare" repeal bill off the House floor Friday after it became clear the measure would fail badlyMore >>
In a humiliating setback, President Donald Trump and GOP leaders pulled their "Obamacare" repeal bill off the House floor Friday after it became clear the measure would fail badlyMore >>
In a humiliating setback, President Donald Trump and GOP leaders pulled their "Obamacare" repeal bill off the House floor Friday after it became clear the measure would fail badlyMore >>
In a humiliating setback, President Donald Trump and GOP leaders pulled their "Obamacare" repeal bill off the House floor Friday after it became clear the measure would fail badlyMore >>
In a humiliating setback, President Donald Trump and GOP leaders pulled their "Obamacare" repeal bill off the House floor Friday after it became clear the measure would fail badlyMore >>
In a humiliating setback, President Donald Trump and GOP leaders pulled their "Obamacare" repeal bill off the House floor Friday after it became clear the measure would fail badlyMore >>