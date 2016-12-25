Toledo Museum of Art preparing for 'Great Art Escape'

'The Great Art Escape' is an annual event at the Toledo Museum of Art that brings friends and families together.

"It will be performances art making activities in our family center. Across the museum there will be things to do," said Scott Boberg of the Toledo Museum of Art.

There will be opportunities for visitors to make their own art, glass blowing demonstrations, and live performances on an organ built in the 1700s.

There will also be a treasure hunt taking visitors around the museum.

"The scavenger hunt allows visitors to go through all the galleries and follow all the clues and works of art to solve the mystery of which animal is missing from a painting," said Maria Iafelice, of the Toledo Museum of Art. "So it's a really playful story so families can gather around the works of art and look at them."

To play along, visitors can download the museum's new app during the 'Great Art Escape.'

"One of our goals with the app is to give our visitors an enhanced experience because so many folks these days have a device right in their pocket," Iafelice said.

'The Great Art Escape' begins December 27 and continues until January 1.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.