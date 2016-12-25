Man killed following car accident in west Toledo

A man is dead following a car accident in west Toledo.

Police have identified the man as Kent Harwood, from Temperance, MI.

According to witnesses at the scene, Harwood was driving westbound on Dorr Street and attempting to pass a car in a turning lane. When Harwood noticed there was another car in the turn lane, he moved out of the lane and over corrected.

The car hit a curb, ejecting Harwood from the vehicle. The vehicle came to a rest in a drainage ditch. Police say he was dead by the time they arrived on scene.

Police say speed is a factor in the crash.

Police say speed is a factor in the crash.

