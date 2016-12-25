WalletHub ranks best cities to ring in 2017

Time Square may be the most well-known spot to ring in the New Year, but what other places are worthy options when you don’t want to be corralled into a fenced box for hours?

Fortunately, WalletHub did its research and found the top 100 New Year’s Eve destinations for those seeking a memorable party.

WalletHub used 20 key indicators to determine the rankings, ranging from “legality of fireworks” to “highest average wine price” to “average price of New Year’s Eve ticket.”

After the results were calculated, Orlando, San Francisco and Atlanta landed themselves in the top three spots, respectively.

Toledo broke the top 100 at the 86th spot.

Nearby neighbor Detroit landed two spots ahead at 84.

For the full list of best party-hosting cities and why, click here.

