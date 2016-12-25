Man arrested following traffic stop in Findlay

One person was arrested following a traffic stop in Findlay early Sunday morning.

Findlay police say that during the stop officers determined there was reasonable belief the driver may have been in possession of drugs.

Shad Noblit, 36, was taken to the Hancock County jail after a K9 unit was called in and showed a positive alert for controlled substance.

During the search, police found a large amount of crystal meth, drug paraphernalia, other drugs and money.

Noblit was charged with possession of crystal meth, possession of heroin and three other drug possession charges.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.