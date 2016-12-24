Employee shot, killed inside Al's Market in south Toledo

An Al’s Market employee is dead after being shot inside the store in south Toledo.

Officers were dispatched to Al’s Market on a robbery alarm and shots fired.

When crews arrived they found Kamal Awwad, 42, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Awwad was taken to Mercy St. Vincent’s Hospital where he later died.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

In honor of Awwad, Al's Market will hold a candlelight vigil on Monday, Dec. 26 at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Christine Tierney at 419-936-4107.

