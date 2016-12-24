Toledo high on list of economically disadvantaged cities - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo high on list of economically disadvantaged cities

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Toledo ranked 17th on a year-end list of the "neediest" cities in the U.S put out by personal finance website WalletHub last week.

Analysts ranked the 150 most populous cities in the country based on several factors including child and adult poverty rates, unemployment rates, homelessness rates, food insecurity and uninsured rates, among others.

Toledo's neighbors, Detroit and Cleveland, were both in the top five on the list, with Detroit taking the dubious honor of number one. 

In a separate report on the most caring cities in the U.S., Toledo ranked second in a list of highest percentage of sheltered homeless people.

Click here to see how the analysts came up with their list.

Here is the complete list:

1

Detroit, MI

2

Brownsville, TX

3

Memphis, TN

4

Atlanta, GA

5

Cleveland, OH

6

Philadelphia, PA

7

Jackson, MS

8

Birmingham, AL

9

New Orleans, LA

10

Fresno, CA

11

Baltimore, MD

12

Indianapolis, IN

13

Augusta, GA

14

Newark, NJ

15

Little Rock, AR

16

Columbus, GA

17

Toledo, OH

18

Buffalo, NY

19

Richmond, VA

20

St. Louis, MO

21

Montgomery, AL

22

Providence, RI

23

Miami, FL

24

Shreveport, LA

25

Laredo, TX

26

Chattanooga, TN

27

Los Angeles, CA

28

Winston-Salem, NC

29

Rochester, NY

30

Akron, OH

31

Milwaukee, WI

32

Cincinnati, OH

33

Mobile, AL

34

Norfolk, VA

35

New York, NY

36

Albuquerque, NM

37

Knoxville, TN

38

San Bernardino, CA

39

Oakland, CA

40

Hialeah, FL

41

Nashville, TN

42

Tucson, AZ

43

Stockton, CA

44

Boston, MA

45

San Francisco, CA

46

Spokane, WA

47

Lubbock, TX

48

Dallas, TX

49

Long Beach, CA

50

Baton Rouge, LA

51

Corpus Christi, TX

52

Tallahassee, FL

53

Worcester, MA

54

Portland, OR

55

Springfield, MO

56

Washington, DC

57

Modesto, CA

58

Tulsa, OK

59

Greensboro, NC

60

Houston, TX

61

Kansas City, MO

62

Glendale, AZ

63

Grand Rapids, MI

64

Chicago, IL

65

Phoenix, AZ

66

St. Petersburg, FL

67

Fayetteville, NC

68

Amarillo, TX

69

Huntsville, AL

70

Oklahoma City, OK

71

Jacksonville, FL

72

Las Vegas, NV

73

Sacramento, CA

74

Tacoma, WA

75

Pittsburgh, PA

76

Columbus, OH

77

Tampa, FL

78

Jersey City, NJ

79

Seattle, WA

80

Louisville, KY

81

Wichita, KS

82

Salt Lake City, UT

83

Honolulu, HI

84

Newport News, VA

85

San Antonio, TX

86

Santa Ana, CA

87

North Las Vegas, NV

88

Orlando, FL

88

Grand Prairie, TX

90

Denver, CO

91

Fort Lauderdale, FL

92

Lexington-Fayette, KY

93

Anchorage, AK

94

Charlotte, NC

95

Des Moines, IA

96

St. Paul, MN

97

El Paso, TX

98

Fort Wayne, IN

99

Omaha, NE

100

Reno, NV

101

Arlington, TX

102

Oxnard, CA

103

Durham, NC

104

Santa Rosa, CA

105

Tempe, AZ

106

Bakersfield, CA

107

Minneapolis, MN

108

Garland, TX

109

Mesa, AZ

110

Fort Worth, TX

111

Boise, ID

112

Raleigh, NC

113

Garden Grove, CA

114

Port St. Lucie, FL

115

Ontario, CA

116

Anaheim, CA

117

Yonkers, NY

118

Moreno Valley, CA

119

Austin, TX

120

Sioux Falls, SD

121

Irving, TX

122

Lincoln, NE

123

Cape Coral, FL

124

San Diego, CA

125

Riverside, CA

126

Vancouver, WA

127

Santa Clarita, CA

128

Glendale, CA

129

Colorado Springs, CO

130

Aurora, CO

131

Chesapeake, VA

132

Fontana, CA

133

Aurora, IL

134

Oceanside, CA

135

Chula Vista, CA

136

Peoria, AZ

137

Henderson, NV

138

Virginia Beach, VA

139

Scottsdale, AZ

140

Madison, WI

141

Chandler, AZ

142

San Jose, CA

143

Pembroke Pines, FL

144

Plano, TX

145

Gilbert, AZ

146

Fremont, CA

147

Rancho Cucamonga, CA

148

Irvine, CA

149

Huntington Beach, CA

150

Overland Park, KS

