Toledo high on list of economically disadvantaged cities

Toledo ranked 17th on a year-end list of the "neediest" cities in the U.S put out by personal finance website WalletHub last week.

Analysts ranked the 150 most populous cities in the country based on several factors including child and adult poverty rates, unemployment rates, homelessness rates, food insecurity and uninsured rates, among others.

Toledo's neighbors, Detroit and Cleveland, were both in the top five on the list, with Detroit taking the dubious honor of number one.

In a separate report on the most caring cities in the U.S., Toledo ranked second in a list of highest percentage of sheltered homeless people.

Click here to see how the analysts came up with their list.

Here is the complete list:

1 Detroit, MI 2 Brownsville, TX 3 Memphis, TN 4 Atlanta, GA 5 Cleveland, OH 6 Philadelphia, PA 7 Jackson, MS 8 Birmingham, AL 9 New Orleans, LA 10 Fresno, CA 11 Baltimore, MD 12 Indianapolis, IN 13 Augusta, GA 14 Newark, NJ 15 Little Rock, AR 16 Columbus, GA 17 Toledo, OH 18 Buffalo, NY 19 Richmond, VA 20 St. Louis, MO 21 Montgomery, AL 22 Providence, RI 23 Miami, FL 24 Shreveport, LA 25 Laredo, TX 26 Chattanooga, TN 27 Los Angeles, CA 28 Winston-Salem, NC 29 Rochester, NY 30 Akron, OH 31 Milwaukee, WI 32 Cincinnati, OH 33 Mobile, AL 34 Norfolk, VA 35 New York, NY 36 Albuquerque, NM 37 Knoxville, TN 38 San Bernardino, CA 39 Oakland, CA 40 Hialeah, FL 41 Nashville, TN 42 Tucson, AZ 43 Stockton, CA 44 Boston, MA 45 San Francisco, CA 46 Spokane, WA 47 Lubbock, TX 48 Dallas, TX 49 Long Beach, CA 50 Baton Rouge, LA 51 Corpus Christi, TX 52 Tallahassee, FL 53 Worcester, MA 54 Portland, OR 55 Springfield, MO 56 Washington, DC 57 Modesto, CA 58 Tulsa, OK 59 Greensboro, NC 60 Houston, TX 61 Kansas City, MO 62 Glendale, AZ 63 Grand Rapids, MI 64 Chicago, IL 65 Phoenix, AZ 66 St. Petersburg, FL 67 Fayetteville, NC 68 Amarillo, TX 69 Huntsville, AL 70 Oklahoma City, OK 71 Jacksonville, FL 72 Las Vegas, NV 73 Sacramento, CA 74 Tacoma, WA 75 Pittsburgh, PA 76 Columbus, OH 77 Tampa, FL 78 Jersey City, NJ 79 Seattle, WA 80 Louisville, KY 81 Wichita, KS 82 Salt Lake City, UT 83 Honolulu, HI 84 Newport News, VA 85 San Antonio, TX 86 Santa Ana, CA 87 North Las Vegas, NV 88 Orlando, FL 88 Grand Prairie, TX 90 Denver, CO 91 Fort Lauderdale, FL 92 Lexington-Fayette, KY 93 Anchorage, AK 94 Charlotte, NC 95 Des Moines, IA 96 St. Paul, MN 97 El Paso, TX 98 Fort Wayne, IN 99 Omaha, NE 100 Reno, NV 101 Arlington, TX 102 Oxnard, CA 103 Durham, NC 104 Santa Rosa, CA 105 Tempe, AZ 106 Bakersfield, CA 107 Minneapolis, MN 108 Garland, TX 109 Mesa, AZ 110 Fort Worth, TX 111 Boise, ID 112 Raleigh, NC 113 Garden Grove, CA 114 Port St. Lucie, FL 115 Ontario, CA 116 Anaheim, CA 117 Yonkers, NY 118 Moreno Valley, CA 119 Austin, TX 120 Sioux Falls, SD 121 Irving, TX 122 Lincoln, NE 123 Cape Coral, FL 124 San Diego, CA 125 Riverside, CA 126 Vancouver, WA 127 Santa Clarita, CA 128 Glendale, CA 129 Colorado Springs, CO 130 Aurora, CO 131 Chesapeake, VA 132 Fontana, CA 133 Aurora, IL 134 Oceanside, CA 135 Chula Vista, CA 136 Peoria, AZ 137 Henderson, NV 138 Virginia Beach, VA 139 Scottsdale, AZ 140 Madison, WI 141 Chandler, AZ 142 San Jose, CA 143 Pembroke Pines, FL 144 Plano, TX 145 Gilbert, AZ 146 Fremont, CA 147 Rancho Cucamonga, CA 148 Irvine, CA 149 Huntington Beach, CA 150 Overland Park, KS

