Stores welcome last minute shoppers one day ahead of Christmas

Saturday was the final day of holiday shopping at Levis Commons in Perrysburg.

Last minute shoppers swamped stores.

Merchants say sales have been outstanding.

December 24th shopping can either be stressful, a necessary evil or even a little fun.

It just depends on who you ask.

Lynn Mullins seemed a little stressed out.

“I don’t know what to give everybody,” said Lynn.

Pete Schoen has been in this situation before.

“There’s always some things you need at the last minute," said Pete.

Taste of Toledo owners say that this year represents a new shift in buying trends, especially for the type of holiday baskets that they sell.

The firm ‘First Data’ analyzed on-line and in-store payments of nearly a million merchants.

It shows on-line sales grew nine percent while spending at physical stores was up a mere 0.1 percent.

At midpoint of the holiday season, e-commerce comprised approximately 22 percent of all retail spending, up from 16 percent in 2015.

“People like to come in and like to see what they’re buying. We’ve been busy in the store," said Elissa Schmidt of Taste of Toledo. But I think it is moving that way. People want to buy more on-line and not have to go to the store.”

Fiddle Stix Boutique and Gallery had its best holiday season in store history.

Folks spent less but traffic was high.

The store does have a web site but that can be an impersonal shopping experience.

“I feel people are truly still looking for community, feeling when they walk in they still want to have that feeling and relationship,” said Jenelle Calverley of Fiddle Stix.

No matter where you’ve shopped, analysts say retail spending this year will rise 2 percent; slightly lower that the 2.4 percent gain from a year ago.

