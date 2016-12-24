A Christmas Eve love story: It's never too late

Love can transcend, time, distance and circumstance, and the power of love is evident in this Christmas Eve love story.

With their friends, several nurses but most importantly, God as their witness, Al and Anne exchanged their vows on Christmas Eve to make sure they could spend Christmas Day together as husband and wife.

"Will you love him, comfort him, honor and keep him, in sickness and in health," said Pastor Beth Giller.

It's the part in the vows where it says "in sickness and in health" that really comes to mean something for these two.

Al is 70 years old and has end stage pancreatic cancer, so his new wife is holding steadfast onto faith by his side.

"Faith, hope and love," Pastor Giller said. "The greatest of these love."

It's a love that started out as a friendship. Al and Anne were both widows and reconnected after the passing of their spouses.

"We started talking," said Al Cizauskas. "I just asked if she'd like to go out for a hamburger one day. That one day turned out to be the next day. We went out to a hamburger at Ralphies. And from there the rest is well... here we are."

The two are seizing the moment and their love for each other, not letting what the future may hold for them stand in their way.

Al has a little bit of advice to those looking for love too.

"You grasp it," he said. "Run with it, because it ain't coming back."

Al loves Anne's congeniality, friendliness and that they laugh together.

"I tend to be a little more serious," Anne Hannah-Cizauskas said with a laugh. "He's been very good for me because he finds the laughter in the moment. He's helped me do that more often."

When the staff at St. Charles found out that Al wanted to marry Anne before Christmas Day, they came together to give Al his wish, even creating a reception for the couple.

"The joy and the happiness that the whole world is celebrating right now," Al explained. "So, why don't we just celebrate with them our part and show them that we are really committed to being love and spreading it."

"You're married!" said pastor Giller, followed by the applause of a small crowd of nurses, Mercy staff and four close friends.

Al and Anne are a reminder of the holiday season, and show that it's never too late in life to find love and to always find the joy in each moment.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.