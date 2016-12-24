Ohio sees increase in issue of concealed carry permits

The number of concealed carry permits issued by the state of Ohio this year is on pace to far exceed the number of permits issued in 2015.

Records from the Ohio Attorney General's Office shows nearly 94,000 permits were issued through the first nine months of 2016. That's compared with 51,000 for the same period last year and 72,000 for all of 2015.

Jim Irvine of the Buckeye Firearms Association tells The Columbus Dispatch that concealed carry has become "mainstream" in Ohio with 574,000 active permits.

Irvine says "hard-core shooters" once made up the bulk of Ohioans with concealed carry permits but have become more popular as "soccer moms" and others seek to carry firearms for their safety.

