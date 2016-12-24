Singer Jewel, family to appear on CBS Christmas Day Special

Singer Jewel Kilcher and her family from the hit show “Alaska: The Last Frontier” will appear on CBS for a Christmas special.

Jewel and other family members took to social media to let their fans know.

Atz Kilcher, Jewel’s father, posted a little preview of what he and his daughter have been working on.

As most fans of the show know, the family has a musical background.

According to Jewel’s website, it began with her grandmother, Ruth, who was an aspiring opera singer who sailed from Switzerland to Alaska, where she married her husband.

During that time, Alaska was not get a state, but the family was given 600 acres of land for free, as long as they agreed to build a life there.

Over the years, Ruth taught all eight of her children to sing and play various instruments.

Jewel added that she was raised outdoors on the same homestead in Alaska, and eventually, she and her father became a performing duo.

Holiday Homecoming with Jewel is scheduled to air on Christmas Day at 1 p.m.

