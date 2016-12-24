Singer Jewel, family to appear on CBS Christmas Day Special

There is a chance of some light rain tonight. Low temperatures will be in the 40s with a light and variable breeze.More >>
The Cleveland Fire Department hasn't hired a female recruit in more than 25 years, leading many to question why such a gender gap exists in the Ohio city.More >>
It's now illegal for people in Ohio to engage in sexual conduct or related acts with animals.More >>
Gas prices have dipped in Ohio since last week, sending the average back to where it stood a month ago.More >>
Authorities say hip-hop star Fetty Wap was at the scene of a shooting in his New Jersey hometown that left three people wounded.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The Toledo-Lucas County Public Library system is fighting for funding to continue their tradition of service to the community.More >>
The former Toledo cop who prosecutors say raped a 13-year-old girl was in court Monday.More >>
Toledo police are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash in west Toledo.More >>
Jury selection began Monday for a man accused of killing a 72-year-old woman in 2014.More >>
