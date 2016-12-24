Police identify body found in north Toledo alley

Toledo police are investigating the discovery of a body found in a north Toledo alley Saturday morning.

According to police, the body of 27-year-old Katrina Shirey was found in an alley behind the 300 block of east Park Street.

The autopsy showed no cause of death, and the office is now waiting on a toxicology report, which could take from six to eight weeks to get back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

