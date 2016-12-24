State offers training for survivors of human trafficking

There is a chance of some light rain tonight. Low temperatures will be in the 40s with a light and variable breeze.More >>
There is a chance of some light rain tonight. Low temperatures will be in the 40s with a light and variable breeze.More >>
The Cleveland Fire Department hasn't hired a female recruit in more than 25 years, leading many to question why such a gender gap exists in the Ohio city.More >>
The Cleveland Fire Department hasn't hired a female recruit in more than 25 years, leading many to question why such a gender gap exists in the Ohio city.More >>
It's now illegal for people in Ohio to engage in sexual conduct or related acts with animals.More >>
It's now illegal for people in Ohio to engage in sexual conduct or related acts with animals.More >>
Gas prices have dipped in Ohio since last week, sending the average back to where it stood a month ago.More >>
Gas prices have dipped in Ohio since last week, sending the average back to where it stood a month ago.More >>
Authorities say hip-hop star Fetty Wap was at the scene of a shooting in his New Jersey hometown that left three people wounded.More >>
Authorities say hip-hop star Fetty Wap was at the scene of a shooting in his New Jersey hometown that left three people wounded.More >>