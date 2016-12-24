Truck driver taken to hospital after cab catches fire

A truck driver is in the hospital after his semi caught on fire in a parking lot Saturday morning.

The driver was parked at the Walmart in Oregon and cooking on a hot plate in the cab of the semi when it caught on fire, according to Oregon Fire’s preliminary report.

The driver was transported to Mercy St. Vincent’s Medical Center with burns, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Oregon Fire Department says the diesel fuel caught on fire and was put out with foam.

The trucking company will clean up the semi, while C&W will pump out the remaining diesel fluid.

The semi was carrying a variety of meats packed inside cardboard boxes.

Around 10 a.m., crews were still working to smother all fire within the boxes.

