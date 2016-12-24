Red Cross encourages blood donation during the holidays

(Source: WTOL) (WTOL) -
The theme of the holidays is giving back, and the American Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this winter.
“Many of us celebrate this time of year with loved ones, but patients may spend the holidays and ring in the new year from a hospital room,” said Christy Peters, of the Red Cross Western Lake Erie Blood Services Region, in a press release. “Blood and platelet donors can bring joy to patients and their families by giving blood or platelets to help ensure patients receive the lifesaving treatments they need.”
According to the press release, millions of people take off during the winter time, leaving fewer donors available, which leads to a decline in blood and platelet donations.
Severe winter weather and seasonal illnesses are other factors that prevent people from donating during this time of year.
As a special thank you, Red Cross will be giving out T-shirts from Dec. 22 through Jan. 8, while supplies last.
For more information on how to donate, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App or visit the website.
A full list of donation times and dates are as follows:
Ohio
Lucas County
Maumee
- 1/5/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Maumee United Methodist Church, 405 Sackett
Oregon
- 12/26/2016: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St. Charles Hospital, 2600 Navarre Avenue
- 1/12/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith United Methodist, 3415 Starr Ave.
Toledo
- 12/22/2016: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., University of Toledo Medical Center, 3065 Arlington Ave
- 12/22/2016: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway
- 12/23/2016: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway
- 12/24/2016: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway
- 12/26/2016: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway
- 12/27/2016: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway
- 12/28/2016: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Toledo Hospital, 2142 N. Cove Blvd
- 12/28/2016: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway
- 12/29/2016: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway
- 12/30/2016: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway
- 12/31/2016: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway
- 1/2/2017: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway
- 1/3/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway
- 1/4/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway
- 1/4/2017: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Epworth United Methodist Church, 4855 W. Central
- 1/5/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway
- 1/5/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., UAW Local 12, 2300 Ashland Avenue
- 1/6/2017: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway
- 1/7/2017: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway
- 1/9/2017: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway
- 1/10/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway
- 1/11/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway
- 1/12/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway
- 1/13/2017: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway
- 1/14/2017: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway
Whitehouse
- 12/28/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Whitehouse American Legion, 6910 S. Providence
Ottawa County
Elmore
- 12/23/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Block, 320 Toledo Street
Marblehead
- 1/2/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran, 541 South Church
Oak Harbor
- 1/6/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Community Market Oak Harbor VFW, 251 W. Main Street
Port Clinton
- 12/22/2016: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 50 N.E. Catawba Road
- 1/7/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Catawba Township Hall, 3307 North West Catawba Road
Wood County
Bowling Green
- 12/26/2016: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1033 Conneaut
- 12/28/2016: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Simpson Building, 1291 Conneaut
- 12/29/2016: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Christ's Church In Bowling Green, 14455 Campbell Hill Road
- 12/30/2016: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Wood County Hospital, 950 W. Wooster Street
- 12/30/2016: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Stadium View Apartments, 1700 Juniper Drive
Pemberville
- 1/14/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 220 Cedar St.
Perrysburg
- 12/26/2016: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Signature Harley-Davidson, 1176 Professional Drive
- 12/28/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 11050 Avenue Road
- 1/13/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 East Indiana
Rossford
- 1/2/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Local 8 Union Hall, 807 Lime City Road
Tontogany
- 1/5/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Tontogany Presbyterian Church, 18740 Main Street
Walbridge
- 1/13/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Jerome's Catholic Church, 300 Warner Street
Michigan
Monroe County
Carleton
- 1/11/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Carleton United Methodist Church, 11435 Grafton Road
Dundee
- 12/23/2016: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Splash Universe, 100 White Tail Drive
- 12/29/2016: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Dundee Veterans Memorial, 418 Dunham
- 1/6/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Dundee High School, 130 Viking Drive
Erie
- 12/26/2016: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Erie Knights of Columbus, 2238 Manhattan Street
Lambertville
- 1/13/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 2843 Sterns Road
Monroe
- 12/22/2016: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., CrossWalk Commuity Church, 925 S. Telegraph
- 12/30/2016: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Monroe County American Red Cross, 1645 N. Dixie Hwy
- 1/12/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Monroe County Courthouse, 125 East Second Street
- 1/12/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monroe County Community College Administration Building, 1555 Raisinville Rd
