Red Cross encourages blood donation during the holidays

The theme of the holidays is giving back, and the American Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this winter.

“Many of us celebrate this time of year with loved ones, but patients may spend the holidays and ring in the new year from a hospital room,” said Christy Peters, of the Red Cross Western Lake Erie Blood Services Region, in a press release. “Blood and platelet donors can bring joy to patients and their families by giving blood or platelets to help ensure patients receive the lifesaving treatments they need.”

According to the press release, millions of people take off during the winter time, leaving fewer donors available, which leads to a decline in blood and platelet donations.

Severe winter weather and seasonal illnesses are other factors that prevent people from donating during this time of year.

As a special thank you, Red Cross will be giving out T-shirts from Dec. 22 through Jan. 8, while supplies last.

For more information on how to donate, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App or visit the website.

A full list of donation times and dates are as follows:

Ohio

Lucas County

Maumee

1/5/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Maumee United Methodist Church, 405 Sackett

Oregon

12/26/2016: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St. Charles Hospital, 2600 Navarre Avenue

1/12/2017: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith United Methodist, 3415 Starr Ave.

Toledo

12/22/2016: 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., University of Toledo Medical Center, 3065 Arlington Ave

12/22/2016: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

12/23/2016: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

12/24/2016: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

12/26/2016: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

12/27/2016: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

12/28/2016: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Toledo Hospital, 2142 N. Cove Blvd

12/28/2016: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

12/29/2016: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

12/30/2016: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

12/31/2016: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

1/2/2017: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

1/3/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

1/4/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

1/4/2017: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Epworth United Methodist Church, 4855 W. Central

1/5/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

1/5/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., UAW Local 12, 2300 Ashland Avenue

1/6/2017: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

1/7/2017: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

1/9/2017: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

1/10/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

1/11/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

1/12/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

1/13/2017: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

1/14/2017: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway

Whitehouse

12/28/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Whitehouse American Legion, 6910 S. Providence

Ottawa County

Elmore

12/23/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Block, 320 Toledo Street

Marblehead

1/2/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran, 541 South Church

Oak Harbor

1/6/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Community Market Oak Harbor VFW, 251 W. Main Street

Port Clinton

12/22/2016: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 50 N.E. Catawba Road

1/7/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Catawba Township Hall, 3307 North West Catawba Road

Wood County

Bowling Green

12/26/2016: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1033 Conneaut

12/28/2016: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Simpson Building, 1291 Conneaut

12/29/2016: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Christ's Church In Bowling Green, 14455 Campbell Hill Road

12/30/2016: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Wood County Hospital, 950 W. Wooster Street

12/30/2016: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Stadium View Apartments, 1700 Juniper Drive

Pemberville

1/14/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 220 Cedar St.

Perrysburg

12/26/2016: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Signature Harley-Davidson, 1176 Professional Drive

12/28/2016: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 11050 Avenue Road

1/13/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 East Indiana

Rossford

1/2/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Local 8 Union Hall, 807 Lime City Road

Tontogany

1/5/2017: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Tontogany Presbyterian Church, 18740 Main Street

Walbridge

1/13/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Jerome's Catholic Church, 300 Warner Street

Michigan

Monroe County

Carleton

1/11/2017: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Carleton United Methodist Church, 11435 Grafton Road

Dundee

12/23/2016: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Splash Universe, 100 White Tail Drive

12/29/2016: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Dundee Veterans Memorial, 418 Dunham

1/6/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Dundee High School, 130 Viking Drive

Erie

12/26/2016: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Erie Knights of Columbus, 2238 Manhattan Street

Lambertville

1/13/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 2843 Sterns Road

Monroe

12/22/2016: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., CrossWalk Commuity Church, 925 S. Telegraph

12/30/2016: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Monroe County American Red Cross, 1645 N. Dixie Hwy

1/12/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Monroe County Courthouse, 125 East Second Street

1/12/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monroe County Community College Administration Building, 1555 Raisinville Rd

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.