Fire crews battle vacant house fire in south Toledo

Fire crews were battling a vacant house fire in the 1300 block of Walbridge Saturday morning.

According to the battalion chief, the cause of the fire is unknown and the house was too dangerous for firefighters to enter.

Around 8 a.m., demolition crews were en route to the scene.

Firefighters are working to keep neighboring homes safe.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.