Preemies in Mercy Children's Hospital NICU get their first Christmas gifts

New mother Daisy Cano with daughter and the babies' new caps (Source: WTOL)

Some special holiday presents were handed out on Friday at the Mercy Health Children’s Hospital.

Call it the gift of giving back.

Daisy Cano’s twin girls Wila and Lily were born six weeks premature.

Mindy Leppala is making the trio’s holiday stay at the hospital more joyous.

She came with twenty caps she crocheted for the twins and the other preemies in the NICU.

“It means so much to me. These are my first children. Seeing this and all the other children really warms my heart to know that someone wants to come back at Christmas-time and give back to these little angels, so many of them here,” said Daisy.

Two-year-old Josiah Leppala was once one of those angels.

He was born to Mindy fourteen weeks premature.

That’s why she came to the hospital to give back.

“I figured these little babies would need a little brightening up during the holiday, and the parents too, because I know how these parents feel being away from family and friends during the holiday. It's very hard. I wanted them to know there’s a mom out there who cares about them,” said Mindy.

It’s not unusual for something like this to happen.

Parents often come back during follow-up visits with their kids to the hospital, poke their head in to bring goodies such as cookies or donate clothes tha their preemies have outgrown.

“We really create a bond with our parents. Especially ones here watching their babies grow, waiting for them to go home and we get a sense of family. They become our friends, we become their friends,” said nurse Eda Pfaff.

The Cano twins should be discharged around New Year’s Day.

When they leave, they’ll be wearing the first Christmas present they every received to keep their tiny heads warm.

