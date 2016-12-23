Katie Holmes back in home town to screen new movie

Toledo-born actress Katie Holmes was in town on Friday screening her directorial debut “All We Had” and answering questions from audience members.

Sam Johnson, Executive Director of the Maumee Indoor Theater, says the whole thing was Katie Holmes’ idea.

Holmes wanted the Toledo community to be in on her directorial debut.

The Maumee Theater isn’t used to having new releases, and certainly not used to having Hollywood celebrities in house.

“They asked me if I wanted it and the first thing I asked was, ‘just so you understand, we’re a second-run Theater. Are you sure we’re allowed to pick this up?’” said Johnson. “They were like, ‘yeah, we want you to have it,’ so it was like a no-brainer.”

Since Holmes was going to be in town anyway she suggested opening the showing to a Q and A session.

The event was well-attended with people lining up hours before the showing.

