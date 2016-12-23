On-duty first-responders in line for free meal on Christmas Eve

Most restaurants close early on Christmas Eve, but not the Four Seasons Café on North Reynolds Road at Dorr Street.

Folks at the Middle East restaurant believe that blue lives matter.

That's why on Saturday night, any on-duty member of law enforcement can come in for a free meal.

Firefighters are also welcome.

“They do a good job. Nobody gets appreciated for it but when something bad happens, they feel the pressure. Underappreciated, but I appreciate them," said customer Dan Callahan.

Everything on the menu is on the house.

It's a way to thank first responders for protecting us throughout the year but especially on a night they'd rather be spending with their families.

“I think they are appreciated but it’s something extra we need to do to welcome the idea and make sure that hopefully everybody follows in our footsteps,” said Sam Khalan of Four Seasons Café.

First responders can call ahead, order on-line or just d rop in.

Customers say they’re in for a good meal.

“It’s nice that someone is giving away, spending their time giving away to the people that serve us,” said customer Andy Miller.

The free meal is available from 8 p.m. - Midnight.

