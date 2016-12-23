TPD tweets pictures of over 1000 confiscated guns in 2016

Toledo's violent crime rate is lower than many cities of the same size.

The Toledo Police Dept. credits their proactive and data-based policing program.

The program has taken off on social media with the hashtag #KeepingToledoSafe.

Toledo Police Officers have been taking illegal guns off the streets for a long time, but it became a concerted effort when Chief George Kral took over.

That’s when the department began posting pictures of the confiscated guns on social media to show the public the work they are doing.



If you follow the department on Twitter, there is no doubt you have seen it, #KeepingToledoSafe.

Dozens of guns have been posted after officers get them out of the hands of dangerous criminals.

"We are making these stops and getting the guns off the criminals. We are raiding homes where there is drug trafficking going on and where there are drug dealers who are armed, setting up shop in your neighborhood,” said Toledo Police Lt. Joe Heffernan.

In 2015 the department confiscated more than one thousand guns.

This year, they are on track to confiscate eleven hundred.

That averages out to 3 or 4 guns taken off the streets by TPD every day.

TPD says the majority of the guns are stolen and in the hands of people without a permit.

"Every time we take in a gun we make sure we run that firearm on a national database to see if it was stolen. A decent number of the guns we take in have been stolen from somewhere in the U.S.," said Lt. Heffernan.

And these guns never go back out on the streets.

Most are melted down and eventually end up as pieces of metal on your new car or lawnmower.

