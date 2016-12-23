TPD tweets pictures of over 1000 confiscated guns in 2016

It's now illegal for people in Ohio to engage in sexual conduct or related acts with animals.More >>
It's now illegal for people in Ohio to engage in sexual conduct or related acts with animals.More >>
Gas prices have dipped in Ohio since last week, sending the average back to where it stood a month ago.More >>
Gas prices have dipped in Ohio since last week, sending the average back to where it stood a month ago.More >>
Authorities say hip-hop star Fetty Wap was at the scene of a shooting in his New Jersey hometown that left three people wounded.More >>
Authorities say hip-hop star Fetty Wap was at the scene of a shooting in his New Jersey hometown that left three people wounded.More >>
Wood harvested from forestland in Michigan's Upper Peninsula is being used to make the court floorings for college basketball's Final Four matchups.More >>
Wood harvested from forestland in Michigan's Upper Peninsula is being used to make the court floorings for college basketball's Final Four matchups.More >>
Police are investigating the discovery of a woman's body stuffed in a suitcase that was found floating at a marina in the Adriatic port of Rimini.More >>
Police are investigating the discovery of a woman's body stuffed in a suitcase that was found floating at a marina in the Adriatic port of Rimini.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
According to the Findlay Police Department, a 3-year-old girl from Findlay has been entered into the missing person files.More >>
According to the Findlay Police Department, a 3-year-old girl from Findlay has been entered into the missing person files.More >>
A man accused of premeditated murder is set to be arraigned on Tuesday.More >>
A man accused of premeditated murder is set to be arraigned on Tuesday.More >>
Toledo police are searching for a man who robbed a west Toledo bank Saturday afternoon.More >>
Toledo police are searching for a man who robbed a west Toledo bank Saturday afternoon.More >>
Three teens led Toledo police on a short chase Monday morning before crashing in central Toledo.More >>
Three teens led Toledo police on a short chase Monday morning before crashing in central Toledo.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating another fatal crash that occurred in Jerusalem Township around 1 a.m. on Sunday.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating another fatal crash that occurred in Jerusalem Township around 1 a.m. on Sunday.More >>