Be careful, criminals won't be taking a holiday over Christmas

While you're busy celebrating this weekend you may not realize there are little things you're doing or not doing that are making you more appealing to criminals.

Footprints in the snow are obvious signs someone has been walking. Without them, it looks like no one is home. That's something to think about as you travel this weekend.

"Shovel your walkway, shovel your driveway. That way when it snows, when it, you know, when it snows, that it doesn't appear that you're - doesn't appear that you're not there," said Lt. Matt Luettke, Lucas County Sheriff's Office."It gives your home a move lived in appearance."

Lt. Luettke also warned that criminals go shopping in your trash.

Be careful what you throw out after opening presents on Christmas because you could be putting the gifts on display.

"If you have a lot of those boxes, and things like that, just to either make them small enough that they can't be seen, or we actually recommend taking them to a recycling center," said Lt. Luettke.

Out on the road, Lt. Luettke says deputies will be busy responding to accidents this weekend because more people are out.

"Watch your speed, wear your belt, and I always say exercise patience, not only patience with other drivers but patience in your own car," said Lt. Luettke.

Additionally, he says leave extra time, don't try to make a light, or make an illegal turn on red.

And of course, it should go without saying but, don't drink and drive.

