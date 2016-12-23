Donors "adopting" doors in BG school district to help keep kids, staff safe

Bowling Green City Schools will soon be adding another layer of protection for their staff and students thanks to a program that allows donors to “adopt” a door.

The district is about halfway to its goal of having 340 doors throughout the district fitted with the “boot” security device.

The boot can withstand 16,000 pounds of pressure.

"It will be three seconds in order to get that classroom secure. Teacher just closes the door, picks the boot out of the box, drops it down into the floor, and you're now safe,” said Bowling Green Superintendent Francis Scruci.

Bowling Green City Schools started raising money a few month ago.

Boots cost about $200 apiece.

Because of the generosity of the community, the district is halfway to its goal.

"We're making quite a dent in that and it's tax deductible for those people that are donating and adopting doors so it's a win-win for everyone. The key is that people really are valuing the safety of our students in our district and I just can't say enough about that,” said Supt. Scruci.

For every door adopted, there will be a name plate honoring the donor.

If you are interested in helping fund this project, you can stop by the district office.

The district is expecting to install the boots at the end of January.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.