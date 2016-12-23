Bowling Green "buddy benches" mean kids no longer have to play alone

Christmas came early for students in Bowling Green, and when they get back from break, they'll notice new equipment on their playgrounds.

What used to be normal benches, are now "buddy" benches.

Nine of the special benches have been installed throughout elementary schools in the city, giving students a way to signal that they don't have anyone to play with at recess.

One of those kids was Aleks Ostrowski.

"Well, Aleks came to me one day and said he didn't have anyone to play with at recess," said Aleks' father Christopher Ostrowski.

That's when Christopher started working with Bowling Green City Schools to get buddy benches put on every playground.

It can be scary to ask for things when you're 9-years-old, like someone to play with.

Now, without saying a word, kids can go sit on the bench and let everyone know they need a friend.

That's something, an older sister feels good about.

"This can help him have someone to play with at recess," said Aleks' sister Ela, 11.

When asked what he will do when if he sees someone on the bench, 9-year-old Aleks says, "I'll come over and say, do you want to play?"

The project has been going on since the fall, and it won't be a surprise when the students come back from break.

"Our counselor came into each class and talked about how the buddy bench works and how you're supposed to use them," said Ela.

The community came together in a big way to donate their time, money, and resources to the project.

"We got to a point where we actually had to tell people not to donate anymore because they were willing to buy benches," said Christopher.

The community raised a total of $9,100 , $400 more than they needed, for nine benches that will hopefully make a difference in children's lives.

The extra money was donated to the PTO.

"We've gotten thank you cards from children in Bowling Green that are new to schools and are looking forward to the buddy benches because they're not sure how to approach the kids and try to get included in their play," said Christopher.

Project supervisor William Sweeney isn't asking for much in return.

"I just want to see a smile on the kid's faces, that's really about it."

That's something everyone can agree on.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.