TOLEDO BUDGET: Council member talks about what's next

It's been a month since Toledo's mayor released how much the city plans to spend next year and what they'll spend it on.

So what happens next?

Toledo City Council members are, or will be, or should be, pouring over the numbers.

On Jan. 5, 2017, the first budget hearing takes place, when city departments defend their expenses.

Councilman Tom Waniewski says he's been looking at the numbers and wants to trim the budget to pay for road repair.

It's something he did last year, finding $700,000 to pay for mill and fill of residential streets.

This year he says he plans to do it again.

The budget does include $500,000 for mill and fill, but Waniewksi says that's not enough - he wants to do complete road repairs.

That's just one thing that will be discussed at the budget hearings.

There will be six in January.

"Numbers and the budget is pretty boring, and it's tough, I think, to get people excited," said Waniewski. "What I would hope the public would understand is council members can't react to the 2,000 employees and do what's best for the 2,000 employees. They need to do what's best for the 200,000 citizens, and I think over the last 8/9 years we haven't done that."

Council members are also still waiting to hear how priority based budgeting will change the proposed budget.

That's basically figuring out how much the city spends in each department and then moving around the money based on priority.

The goal is to save money.

