Starbucks spreading holiday cheer in the form of free espresso

Starbucks is spreading holiday cheer this year by giving away free coffee, but not everywhere, every day.

Until January 2, the coffee chain is giving out free tall size espresso drinks at 100 different locations each day, in what they are calling "Pop-up Cheer Parties."

The deal started on Friday and only goes from 1-2 p.m. each afternoon.

Yes, it only lasts one hour every day.

To find out which select 100 locations will be offering free drinks next, click here .

Maybe one of them will be near you.

