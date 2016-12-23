Warming weather making ice fishing precarious for winter anglers

You might be out of luck if you were planning on ice fishing this weekend and into the foreseeable future.

Warming temperatures could make the activity far too dangerous.

Although it might not sound like fun for many people who prefer the warm comforts of the indoors in winter, many people love it.

And it’s a pretty simple pleasure.

Just take your auger, drill your hole, scoop the slush out, grab your stool and your mini pole, and wait for the fish to bite.

Still, what it lacks in complication, it can make up for in danger.

Last year, the warm weather meant you could barely go at all.

This year, due to the cold, the season is a month ahead of schedule.

It takes at least 4-6 inches of good ice to be considered "safe", unfortunately the only way to check it is to go out and drill a hole.

That’s what makes it so dangerous when temperatures get close to the freezing mark.

"The top layer will begin to melt in the next few days as the temperatures rise, but with the temperatures staying below freezing at night it shouldn't affect the base ice too much on the ponds and reservoirs. The Lake Erie ice may be a little sketchy,” said Mario Campos, owner of Maumee Tackle.

Maybe this weekend, the comforts of the indoors are just going to have to do.

